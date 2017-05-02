County responds to city expansion frustrations

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission discussed a county resident’s frustrations with city expansion during its staff meeting Monday.

Sheridan County resident Frank Kawulok presented the commission with a specific example of an apartment complex on West Fifth Street, near where he lives, to demonstrate his concerns for upcoming projects.

“In my view and experience the city has demonstrated a disregard for county residents,” Kawulok said. “I guess the simplest way to put it is the city’s gonna do what the city’s gonna do and my read is they don’t care about county residents and the impact.”

Kawulok said the complex was built by Summit Housing Group, which is based out of Missoula, Montana, and was constructed with federal money.

He said when the project was first presented to Sheridan City Council, asking for a letter of support, the request was tabled.

Kawulok said after the meeting, one council member went house to house in his neighborhood to alert the residents of what was going on.

Kawulok said Summit went ahead with the project without the letter of support from the city, which the city had ended up voting against after a public hearing. Ultimately, he said, when the success of the project came down to whether the City Council would approve dividing the lot, on a split vote, it passed.

Kawulok said he’s concerned about what will happen to the rest of the undeveloped area near where he lives and requested that moving forward, the County Commission be more involved in the subdivision process.

The city and the county have a memorandum of understanding that states they work together on subdividing and zoning.

“I know there’s a joint effort, but the reality of it is the city dictates what I do,” Kawulok said, adding that he gets to vote for county officials but not city. He later said, “my sense is the county board of commissioners needs to represent me.”

Commissioner Terry Cram said the problem arises when there’s a need for low-cost housing, and locating it too far out is expensive for the county.

“There’s very few houses and they’re very expensive and we’ve always encouraged that if there’s going to be growth it comes out from the edge of the city,” Cram said.

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller, city Planning and Economic Development Director Robert Briggs and city Public Works Director Nic Bateson also attended the meeting.

Bateson said while Kawulok’s main request was of the Sheridan County Commission, the city will continue to work with the county in the subdivision process and re-evaluate the Comprehensive Land Use Plan to see if there’s more information that can be added that would be helpful to the community.

Commissioner Mike Nickel assured Kawulok his comments wouldn’t be ignored and said public input like his helps in the decision making process.

“We appreciate when we can hear from different individuals,” Nickel said. “So we’ll take what you said to heart and you know, look forward. It’s all part of the process.”