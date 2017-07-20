County receives mixed reactions on CR77 work

SHERIDAN – Sheridan County will remove fill material from a portion of County Road 77, where the county is currently doing road construction, due to one landowner’s concern for the environmental impact of the construction.

Landowner Anne Montgomery said workers were dumping dirt and fill Monday morning, and while it was being dumped on the county’s easement, some dirt spilled onto her land.

Montgomery also said she believes the land is a wetlands area, which requires a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers for any dredge or fill operations.

Montgomery called the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Monday about the activity. WDEQ surface water monitoring supervisor Jeremy Zumberge reported to the scene.

Zumberge said there’s a good chance the area involved is a wetland, but it would require a more official delineation to know for sure. Zumberge said the county was not in violation of any state regulations, and it may or may not have been in violation of federal regulations.

He said he did not report the incident to the Army Corps of Engineers, which has federal jurisdiction, because the county agreed to remove the fill and not dump more.

“If they elect not to remove it, then we’ll consider if more action is needed,” Zumberge said.

This was not Montgomery’s only frustration with the road work.

After the county removed brush and trees from the road last week, she said in a letter to The Sheridan Press that the removal took her “by surprise,” and will make it easier for drivers to speed down the small stretch of road.

Montgomery said she’s had trouble in the past with reckless drivers and has called the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office about the incidents.

Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said the two-mile stretch of road is routinely patrolled because of its proximity to highway 335 and Red Grade Road, but it is usually in response to complaints or during busy times of the year where people are accessing Forest Service land.

He said there’s been about one accident reported on the road every couple of years.

County Commission chairman Steve Maier, speaking on his own behalf and not that of the county, said the work being done on CR77 is a clean-up to improve the right of way. He said it’s routine work that isn’t unique to CR77, and the tree and brush removal will improve the line of sight around corners as well as drainage around the road. He said there is no other solution.

“You will note that ditches have been cleaned along the road, which should reduce the annual gravel replacement due to flooding,” Maier said in an email.

Montgomery said she was also concerned about the environmental impact of removing the cottonwoods. She said it’s an important bird area.

Maier said the county removed mostly brush with a few trees that only existed because of the drainage provided by the road.

“A small percentage of the trees along the road were removed,” Maier said, later adding, “before the road was created, there were few, if any, trees or shrubs there. The road made it possible for them to exist, but to utilize the road safely, the growth has to be managed.”

Maier said another project coming up this year is replacing the bridge over the Colorado Colony Ditch. He said it’s something that has been on the county’s radar to replace and will require a few more trees to be removed.

Montgomery said she found it disrespectful that the county didn’t notify landowners of the road work, even though they’re not required to since it’s on county property. She said she’d like to see some kind of restoration in the area.

Maier said there’s no reason to replace the brush and trees since the work was done selectively and not at random. He said the work has received some praise.

“At least some of the major adjacent land owners thanked our crew for their work, so the reaction is at best, mixed,” Maier said.