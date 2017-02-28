County questions Free Landfill Days billing, impact

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission didn’t include spring’s Free Landfill Days in their budget and discussed the importance of the event as well as appropriate county billing for it during its staff meeting Monday.

County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said that when county officials set their budget they also sent a letter to the city telling officials that they wouldn’t be able to fund the free days.

She said that recently she received an email from city Public Works Director Nic Bateson asking for support for the landfill this spring, and if that wasn’t possible, for the county to consider it for the next budget year, which Commissioner Mike Nickel suggested they do.

But the county still has questions when it comes to billing and precedence.

Obermueller said that when the county first started participating years ago, the agreement was that it would fund free Landfill Days up to a certain amount. She said about three years ago the county wanted to see the activity of its residents, leading to tonnage reports and billing based on them.

But Commissioner Bob Rolston said he’s been to the landfill and they didn’t question whether he was dumping from city or county. While that could be a one-time occurrence, it has made the county question if county residents’ use of the landfill is accurately monitored and how the county’s bill is figured.

“I don’t want to be negative on it,” Rolston said, “but I still would like to have a little better accounting.”

The county commissioners also questioned how important the program is, especially when budgets are tight and cuts are all too real. If people couldn’t take their trash for free, they asked, would they take it anyway? They also wondered whether the program actually helps to improve the cleanliness and aesthetics of Sheridan.

“I think it’s a great thing, I really do,” Rolston said, “but I look around at some of the places that need cleaned up and they don’t get cleaned up anyhow.”

Obermueller suggested looking into the issues more and contributing what they can this spring, even if it’s not as much as they have in the past. The, she said, the county can discuss the issue for next year’s budget.

Another option suggested was to return to the original billing system, where the county funded a fixed amount not based on tonnage.

At the end of the day, though, it comes down to funds available and the priority of upcoming projects.

“The reality is we look at our revenue sources, they’re down, and we’ve got expenses, major expenses, coming up,” Commission Chair Steve Maier said, explaining that in the past few weeks they’ve seen capital needs projects that could cost well into the $100,000 range. “every dollar counts.”