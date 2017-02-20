County predicts low flood potential for spring season

SHERIDAN — While the western and southern parts of Wyoming have a higher potential for flooding, Sheridan County officials remain diligent on staying ahead of potential washouts.

According to the Wyoming Spring Snowmelt Flood Potential Outlook for February 2017, Sheridan has less than 20 percent flood potential. There are small areas of moderate, 40-60 percent, flood potential south of Sheridan. The next outlook will be released mid-March.

Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bruce Edwards said that while the runoff seen recently has caught community attention, the effects of the warm weather won’t really be seen until April or May.

“When it’s this warm down here in town, on the face of the mountain usually it’s 20 degrees if not cooler,” Edwards said, “So what gets people thinking about snowmelt and runoff down here, you know it’s still pretty cool up in the mountains.”

That colder weather at higher elevations keeps snow from melting and creating runoff.

And though he’s not expecting substantial flooding this year, Edwards said the county stays in contact with the National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, and monitors the weather closely. He said he receives alerts on his smartphone as well.

The county also has remote telemetry monitoring gauges at various points on streams and creeks in Sheridan, and primarily on the Goose Creek watershed drainage area.

Additionally, he said the county has just less than 17,000 unfilled sandbags in case of emergency and noted that the city has its own supply.

“Those are kind of feast or famine items,” Edwards said. “You grab them when you can and hope you never need them, but then you hang onto them because when you do need them you don’t have time to order them.”

He said that some sandbag supplies are at different locations throughout the county for people to fill individually. This includes the Sheridan County Fairgrounds and the county shop. He also said residents can subscribe to a reverse 9-1-1 alert system to stay informed if a severe weather event is projected to happen.

Edwards suggested new residents figure out if they live in an area that has a higher risk of flooding. He also suggested having a plan in place just in case. This includes a go-bag and a plan for pets and livestock.

“Like they say, the best defense is a good offense, and folks need to have a plan,” Edwards said. “Have something lined up you know before something happens because that way they’ve got lead time to just implement whatever their plans are without being caught unprepared, caught by surprise, scrambling around at the last minute.”

He said it’s also a good idea to designate a rendezvous spot for family members in case of displacement when household members aren’t all in one place.

During the Sheridan County Commission staff meeting Feb. 14, County Engineer Ken Muller spoke about the runoff near Rapid Creek that caught so much attention.

He said there’s a project set to begin in summer 2018 to address the creek. Among other things, the project will establish ditches and he said it should help with problems down the road. Efforts last week included pushing snow back to allow for the continuing warmer temperatures.

Edwards said if weather patterns continue with intense snow followed by a warmup, a repeat of surface water could be in the county’s future.

He said the county has a standard contact list of volunteers to fill sandbags if needed, and if a severe event occurs he’ll ask for more. For now, though, he said it’s just important to stay mindful of the weather.

“Just remain aware of what’s going on, pay attention to the weather and have a plan in place in case we are faced with some flooding,” Edwards said. “It gives you some reaction options and you’re not caught short footed.”