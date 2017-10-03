County looks to forgive unpaid taxes on SCSD2 property

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County commissioners will consider a resolution to forgive unpaid property taxes on a Highland Avenue property that Sheridan County School District 2 has on the market.

Unpaid property taxes have created a problem with the title for the property as the school district tries to sell the land.

Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle said he was contacted by the school district’s legal representative in regards to lots 13 and 14, which are on the southeastern corner of Highland Avenue, where Highland Park Elementary School used to be housed.

Redle said the lots were conveyed by warranty deed to then SCSD7, which is now SCSD2. Because the previous land owners had not paid all taxes on the land in time, in 1972 a tax deed was issued in favor of Sheridan County for just more than $280 for the unpaid property taxes, which were never paid.

In 1998, the county commissioners approved a resolution for the cancellation of delinquent taxes assessed to the county for the land.

Redle said because the school district is exempt from taxation, the interest on the previous amount had climbed to just more than $2,800.

Redle said a number of issues surfaced because of the unpaid taxes, such as whether or not interest was proper to accrue during the time the land was transferred to the school district, as well as why the original amount went unpaid.

“That debt runs with the land, and ordinarily that debt would have been paid at time of closing or should have been paid at the time of closing by the grantors in that case,” Redle said.

Redle presented the commissioners with three options: to forgive the debt, to ask SCSD2 to pay the original debt or to ask the school district to pay the amount canceled in 1998.

“I think it would be hard for us to ask for more than that after we canceled that,” Redle said.

When the commissioners asked how to go about forgiving the debt, he advised the “cleanest” way is through a resolution.

Redle said as far as records show, the county never sought to obtain the actual deed to the property.

County administrative director Renee Obermueller said since the school district receives 78 percent of the county’s tax base, there is no reason to seek the unpaid property tax.

“It’d be like paying Peter to pay Paul,” Obermueller said.

The commissioners asked Redle to put together the resolution during their staff meeting Monday, noting that time is of the essence to enable a smooth sale of the property.