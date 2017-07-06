County commissioners OK Born in a Barn permit expansion

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved the amended conditional use permit to broaden the existing permitted vendor-sale use for the Born in a Barn event.

The amended CUP allows the applicants, Michelle and Brian Kinnison, to use their existing barn bunkhouse for vendor booths during their annual vendor sale event. It also extends the event from two days to three days to allow for a preview sale the Thursday evening before the event as well as a setup day the Wednesday before the event.

Additionally, the CUP allows for on-site event preparation the weekend prior to the event.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the CUP for approval during its June 1 meeting despite opposition from neighbors. Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Ben Keller said at the meeting while the complaints about the Kinnisons breaking several rules of the CUP are concerning, the violations mentioned are a separate matter.

No one from the community spoke during the Sheridan County Commission meeting Wednesday and Commissioner Bob Rolston said he hasn’t received any complaints about the issue recently.