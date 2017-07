County Chamber of Commerce organizing monthly luncheon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce has planned its monthly luncheon for Wednesday at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan.

The lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end around 1 p.m.

PJ Treide of Bighorn Design Studio will give a presentation on how to compete with online retailers like Amazon.

The cost for lunch is $17 per person.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.