County approves Monarch Road bridge repairs, wastewater system regulations

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved a reconnaissance inspection report for the bridge over Tongue River County Road 110, or Monarch Road, during its regular session meeting Tuesday.

According to the reconnaissance report, the approval puts in motion a project for replacing the bridge, which among other deficiencies, contains rust, has lost floor beams and missing anchor bolts.

The report said the project, which should start in fiscal year 2024, will replace the deficient structure with one meeting the bridge’s current design and functionality. The estimated cost is $1,289,000. The project will be entered into the Federal-Aid Bridge Replacement Off-System program, which covers more than 90 percent of the funding and requires an approximately 10 percent local match.

Sheridan County Engineer Ken Muller said the bridge is of historic significance as the oldest truss bridge still in service in Wyoming.

The commissioners also approved amendments to rules and regulations governing wastewater systems. This was done to conform to Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s revised regulations under Chapter 25.

Muller said not much is changing and the biggest thing is that it now includes a greywater reuse system.

A liquor license transfer from Leiterville Country Club to Melanie Klier was also approved by the commission Tuesday.

Klier said there will be minimal changes to the establishment, and that she’s planning for the bar to be open no later than February and the café to be ready for business in March.