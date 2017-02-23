WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

County approves award in airport project


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved an award of the Snow Removal Equipment Acquisition project for the Sheridan County Airport to a Wisconsin company during its regular session board meeting Tuesday. 

M-B Companies, Inc. submitted the lowest bid for the project at $525,945, which was just below the estimate for the project at $577,500. 

Airport manager John Stopka said that the Federal Aviation Administration’s share of the project is 93.75 percent, the state’s share is 3.75 percent and the airport’s share, or local match, is 2.5 percent. He said that with funding issues in this year’s legislative session, the airport’s share may increase to 6.25 percent if the state can’t fund a grant for its share. 

Stopka said if that happens, it won’t be a problem to budget for the increased cost. 

