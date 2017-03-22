County applauds city’s CAST funding, OKs subdivision

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council recently approved an additional $100,000 in funding for the Critical Air Service Team, a move Sheridan County commissioners applauded Tuesday.

“This is a big step for us going forward for CAST,” Commission Chair Steve Maier said, “and a good vote of confidence from the city, and the county’s certainly committed.”

According to city documents the additional funds for CAST will be appropriated from cash reserves in the general and one-cent funds.

“I’m just very pleased with the coordination and collaboration that we had with the city,” County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller said. “We knew this was going to be a long-term project, it wasn’t going to happen overnight, and I’m just thankful that everyone realizes that and was willing to stick with the program until we can get to a point where we’re all comfortable with it.”

The Sheridan County Commission also approved a large acreage exemption during its meeting Tuesday.

The exemption will allow landowner Donna Czyzynski to split just more than 80 acres of land into two separate parcels that are approximately 40 acres apiece.

While the vote to approve the exemption was unanimous, it took some convincing to get Maier on board. He originally said the applicant didn’t fit the county’s criteria for an exemption concerning large acreage subdivisions that went into effect in October 2008.

The 2008 provisions say that land deemed agricultural must be a minimum of 80 acres. Maier said this was an attempt to put a stop to “ranchettes” around the state that were too small to truly be agricultural and that “carved up” agricultural land.

According to the subdivision requirements, exemptions can be made if there’s proof that the land was “developed and promoted” on or before Oct. 7, 2008.

The landowner submitted evidence that a survey was completed in January 2008, a surveyor set rebar and aluminum caps on the property that denoted a physical split between each 40-acre parcel and that the separate parcels are noted independently on the survey plat.

Additionally, the applicant showed it was the intent of the developer to create six 40-acre lots, two of which had already been legally created.

Maier said that he was convinced by the other commissioners’ statements that the intent was there.

“There’s probably a lot of stuff in here that we’d like to see,” Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “On the other hand I think sometimes we have to look beyond that and I think the intent and purpose of this was it be 40-acre tracts out there.”

Maier said few requests like this have been made since the 2008 provisions went into effect. He also said the provisions align with the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which aims to preserve open space and agricultural lands.