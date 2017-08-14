FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Countner, Wenburg wed in Seattle

SHERIDAN — Andrea Lynne Countner and Scott Wayne Wenburg wed June 3, 2017, in Seattle, Washington.

Countner, originally of Seattle, has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Willamette University. She is the daughter of Bill and Janet Countner of Seattle and currently works as a paralegal at Lirhus & Keckemet LLP.

Wenburg, originally of Sheridan, has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the University of Wyoming He is currently the technical project coordinator at Onvia.com.

Wenburg is the son of Andrew and Dale Wenburg of Sheridan.

