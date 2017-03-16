Council of Social Agencies seeks nominees

SHERIDAN — The Council of Social Agencies is seeking nominations from the public for two awards — 2016 Human Service Person of the Year and Human Service Lifetime Achievement Award.

The purpose of the annual awards is to recognize people who have made a significant contribution to the community through his or her employment or volunteer work in the human service field.

Nominees do not need to be members of the Council of Social Agencies.

Each recipient will receive a monetary award as well as a monetary contribution to his or her agency or program of choice.

Nominations are due April 6. Forms are available by sending an email to csasheridan@gmail.com and are also available at the Sheridan Senior Center, Center for A Vital Community and Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.