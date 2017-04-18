Council preps for upcoming events, budget talks

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan will host events this week to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Keith Kershaw, who serves on the city tree board, announced Friday as Arbor Day for Sheridan and said the tree board will plant three trees in the arboretum next to the Kendrick Mansion between 1:30-3 p.m. on Friday.

Junior high school science classes and other students plan to attend for educational purposes, and Kershaw invited community members to participate in the tree plantings.

“There will be discussions on planting trees, why we mulch, things like that,” Kershaw told Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and the city council in their Monday meeting. “We really would like to invite the community to come out and see what happens up there and to tour that arboretum.”

Following Arbor Day, the city of Sheridan will host Earth Day celebrations Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Grinnell Plaza.

“We will have local, earth-friendly products, food, free giveaway items and a free bounce house for the kids,” recycling coordinator Darla Franklin said. “Also, the recycling mascot will be there.”

Third-quarter financials

Revenues continue to trail for tax collections as the city finishes its third quarter of the fiscal year. Sheridan County still sits in the middle of the pack in terms of total sales and use tax collections among the top nine counties in Wyoming, collecting 95 percent of the fiscal year 2016 totals. The city trails Douglas, Buffalo, Jackson and Riverton in year-to-year collection comparisons.

February sales taxes received in April came in $84,874 below expected.

“It’s not getting better, but it’s also not getting worse,” finance and administrative director Jim Harmon told the mayor and council during Monday’s meeting. “We’re pretty much hanging in there.”

Overall, collections are down about 2 percent since November.

No good news came from Use Tax collections other than April collections surpassed 2016 totals by $51. Harmon said out of $20,000 that’s hardly anything, but at least it’s a positive.

Collections for the Lodging Tax were also under budget for April by $69,351.

“All of northeast Wyoming is in the same boat,” Harmon said of the Lodging Tax deficits.

In other business:

• The city will now offer complete passport services, including passport pictures, accepting applications and sending them to be processed.

• Council also approved an ordinance annexing 1.08 acres with .89 acres of that private property and the adjacent portion of the Washington Avenue right-of-way located north and west of the intersection of College and Washington avenues. The annexation ordinance will zone that area as part of an R-4 Residence District.

• Council voted unanimously to approve an encroachment permit for a residential garage on Bellevue Avenue. The garage encroaches 1.3 to 1.9 feet in the Burton Street right-of-way. City staff said granting the encroachment permit would not impede the public’s ability to access Burton Street and allows sufficient room for a sidewalk at a later date.

• Council will meet again April 24 for its first budget session. The session, from 4:30-6 p.m., will include an introduction to budgeting, revenue projections and presentations from the treasurer, clerk, city council, executive and human services staff regarding revised budgets.