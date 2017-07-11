Council members question need for fluoride ballot question

SHERIDAN — The idea of asking area residents to vote on whether fluoride should be added to the city’s drinking water faced opposition from Sheridan City Council members Monday.

“One approach that communities have taken is actually asking on the ballot, ‘Would you like the mayor and council to adopt an ordinance removing the fluoride from the public water system?’ The ballot actually asks that question,” Sheridan public works director Nic Bateson told Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and city council members. “The results give the mayor and city council some direction and the mayor and council still consider an ordinance, three readings, that is codified taking the fluoride out depending on the vote and depending on the direction of mayor and council.”

Miller asked about costs to put the question on the ballot.

“It really would just be an incremental cost to the general election in 2018,” Sheridan finance and administrative director Jim Harmon said. “There are a lot of moving pieces here, but there are really no hard and fast costs for being in a general election other than the cost of a general election, which we pick up about the same dollar amount typically that the county does.”

Councilors Kristin Kelly, Thayer Shafer and Jesus Rios felt it unnecessary to put the question, phrased in that way, on the 2018 general election ballot.

“I personally have no interest in having this voted on whatsoever, despite whether it’s fluoride or not,” Councilor Kristin Kelly said.

Kelly said the topic of fluoride divides people and the measure would affect elections.

“Also, question, what’s next? Where are we going to bring the vote next? Do we start opening up the last four things we had on this agenda?” Kelly said.

Shafer said it’s a matter of having a quarter or a third of the population that will continue to be unhappy with fluoride in the city water system.

“The fact is, do we have the right to cram it down somebody’s throat?” Shafer said. “This is a question of individual rights…We could argue all sorts of things about it. We’ve got to make a decision on it and there’s all sorts of people that are going to be unhappy and putting it on the ballot prolongs the whole issue, as far as I’m concerned, and maybe aggravates more people, I don’t know.”

Rios pointed out that the wording of the question brings the decision back to the mayor and council.

“I don’t see it as an acting ballot measure that requires the city to keep or remove fluoride if that’s how it’s worded,” Rios said. “Why even go through that process and incur the costs and not bring it right to council?”

Councilor Richard Bridger said time remains to discuss the issue. Miller and council will have up to 120 days before the general election in 2018 to officially to put a measure regarding fluoride on the ballot.