Council chambers to receive tech update pending approval

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s city council chambers will receive updated technology pending council approval during the July 17 meeting. The update will cost the city around $54,383.34 — a cost already budgeted.

“We really want to move forward on this,” Sheridan city administrator Mark Collins said. “We’ve been delayed a little bit on it. We’ve been going back and forth with the vendor to try and refine the numbers, but we’ve got them in the queue. We’ve got an exciting project planned that will really transform all your technology and everything you’ve got here as far as (audio and digital) and your communication.”

Sheridan went through a request for bids and chose AVI Systems, Inc. out of Bismarck, North Dakota.

“AVI has worked at Sheridan College in the new what they call smart classrooms on the campus,” Collins said. “That’s exactly the vendor that put those kind of systems in place. It’s the same vendor that has worked with the city of Gillette on their new council chambers; that’s a state of the art presentation. It would very much follow along that same template.”

System upgrades will include an air media system that allows anyone to wirelessly present on any individual software system, such as PowerPoint.

“We’ve got an upgrade on our digital media and some of the connection and the video signals, even in the back room,” Sheridan public works director Nic Bateson said.

With that, an audio and video digital control system will allow users to control lighting and sound on the three new 80-inch smart TV screens. A touch screen will allow users to operate equipment within the room, including the phone system and dial-up connections, with the phone system now going through the room’s speaker system instead of on the conference call phone speaker on the meeting table. A wireless tablet will allow presenters to scroll through, point out and write on presentations at the podium while presenting.

The council members’ microphones and projection cameras are among the only technology not being updated during this round of changes.

“That’s what we’re able to accomplish with the funds we have right now,” Bateson said. “There has been a comment that maybe in the future if we could look at replacing the actual cameras. That would be something that we look at in the future budget. Right now, I think that the cameras are in great condition, they’re HD and with the upgraded TV screens, we’ll definitely see improvement and maybe later on the cameras can be looked at again.”

The current screens stretch to 120 inches, but only project to a little over 60 inches of screen.

The new smart TVs will provide the full 80 inches of screen space. Collins said AVI will begin work in the late weeks of July if council approves the contract on July 17, with an estimated project completion in August.