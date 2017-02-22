Council begins IAFF negotiations

SHERIDAN – Sheridan City Council spent two and a half hours conducting its bimonthly meeting and opening contract negotiations with the Sheridan Fire-Rescue Union. Of the business, contract negotiations will continue with or before the next council meeting and council approved a somewhat contentious transfer of a restaurant liquor license for the Moyle Petroleum Company.

Starting negotiations

International Association of Firefighters Local 276 President George Neeson proposed five alterations to the most recent contract, with all proposals, including pay increases, for different items.

Neeson asked the council for step increases he said “haven’t been done for a couple years.” SFR organizes pay increases by a step system, ensuring pay increases as firefighters advance in the agency based on merit. The increase, Neeson said, gives incentive for the firefighters to perform better.

The second proposal asked for 1.5 times the normal rate when working recall hours, or hours when firefighters come in when not scheduled. Overtime and recall hours remain separate, as recall hours document only hours served when called in, rather than running beyond a regularly-scheduled shift.

Councilman Thayer Shafer expressed concern for the scheduling in general, noting he remained confused about the setup. Neeson explained the men work 212 hours in a 28-day period, working three days every other day, with four days off in between shifts. SFR’s schedule coincides with Rocky Mountain Ambulance to keep continuity with teams working together. Neeson proposed the 1.5 rate for recall hours to motivate firefighters to respond to calls while off duty.

Neeson continued, asking the city to include increases in pay for each earned certification. Councilman Alex Lee suggested putting together statistics regarding average age of the 16 firefighters and documenting the trends seen in pay jumps that associate with age and earned certifications to better prepare budget-wise for the possible implementation of the proposal.

Because the department did not refill the division chief and fire marshal positions when previous holders vacated the positions, regular firefighters took over additional duties and responsibilities. Neeson asked the city to consider awarding firefighters 5 percent pay increases for each additional duty. The group shortly discussed the possibility of hiring an additional person to control the lost positions but focused more on the 5 percent increase proposal.

“I’m showing you the issues we’ve been having and finding ways to fix it,” Neeson said.

Neeson completed the proposal list asking for compensation for the advanced life support certified firefighters.

Liquor license transfer approval

Two community members spoke against the transfer of two liquor licenses for Moyle Petroleum. Moyle Petroleum owns and operates the Country Kitchen in Sheridan and holds one liquor license in the corporate name. Moyle filed to transfer its license to GC Restaurant Company, LLC and applied to transfer the liquor license owned by Spencer D. Willey and Stephanie J. Withrow (Willey) for use in the new Common Cents Store to be located at 1000 Yellowtail Drive as part of the North Sheridan Interchange.

John Fafoutakis and Connie Deutz expressed concern of the close proximity of the Common Cents Store to the interstate and the increased risk of drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Ryan Mulholland, a previous member of Sheridan City Council and current chairman for the North Main Association, spoke in favor of the transfers, seeing it as an economic asset to the area.

City Council unanimously approved the transfers. Lee said it checked all boxes regarding legislative laws set forth for city council. The council mentioned the proximity in relation to other liquor stores, noting it remained at least 1.5 miles away from other retail liquor stores.

Other action:

• Sheridan City Council and attendees enjoyed a visit from Sheridan Police Department’s new drug detection K9 units Colt and Charlie and their handlers, Corporal Karla Rogers and Officer Jon Snoozy.

• Financial Services Director Jim Harmon presented tax collection updates for December. Sheridan boasted total sales and use tax collections at 104 percent compared to the last fiscal years’ collections.

• Council unanimously accepted the Senior Center and Daybreak facility lease agreements for the next 30 years, the WYO Theater/Hallmark Building project’s guaranteed maximum price from O’Dell Construction and the Mineral Royalty Grant application for the North End Utilities.