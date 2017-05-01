Council approves firefighter’s contract, awards construction contracts

SHERIDAN – Sheridan city council approved the 2017 IAFF Local 276 firefighter’s union contract by a slim 4-to-3 margin after more than two months of negotiations. Councilmen Alex Lee, Rich Bridger and Thayer Shafer entered the three nay votes for the contract. Bridger said he did not see the contract as mutually beneficial for both the city and the firefighter’s union. After the votes were cast, Councilman Jesus Rios agreed with Bridger, but wanted to avoid continuing into arbitration, as it is a large expense. Mayor Roger Miller thanked everyone for their hard work through the months of negotiating and expressed his hope in next year’s negotiation season.

Council unanimously approved two contract awards for upcoming summer construction projects – the hydropower plant and Leopard Street pipe bursting projects. Council and the mayor approved to award the contract for the hydropower project to its sole bid by Fletcher Construction, which came in at $365,000 compared to the engineer’s estimate of $324,155. Construction is scheduled for June 5 with final completion around Sept. 15. The Leopard Street construction came in with a bid from LJS Construction for $129,152.25. The engineer’s estimate came in at $128,929.75. Construction will commence August 2017 with an estimated completion in October 2017.

Public works director Nic Bateson laid out the season’s upcoming projects for the city of Sheridan, amounting to 36 slides and numerous projects. An interactive and comprehensive map is available on the city of Sheridan website, sheridanwy.net, under Projects. Bateson said they update the website weekly.