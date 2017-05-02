Council approves firefighters contract, awards construction contracts

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved the 2017 IAFF Local 276 firefighters union contract by a slim 4-3 margin after more than two months of negotiations.

Councilmen Alex Lee, Rich Bridger and Thayer Shafer entered the three nay votes for the contract. Bridger said he did not see the contract as mutually beneficial for both the city and the firefighters union.

After the votes were cast, Councilman Jesus Rios agreed with Bridger, but said he wanted to avoid arbitration, as it is a large expense.

Mayor Roger Miller thanked everyone for their hard work through the months of negotiating and expressed his hope for next year’s negotiation.

Council unanimously approved two contract awards for upcoming summer construction projects — the hydropower plant and Leopard Street pipe bursting projects. Council and the mayor approved the contract for the hydropower project to its sole bid by Fletcher Construction, which came in at $365,000 compared to the engineer’s estimate of $324,155. Construction will begin in June and wrap up in September.

The Leopard Street construction project came in with a bid from LJS Construction for $129,152.25. The engineer’s estimate came in at $128,929.75. Construction will commence in August with estimated completion in October.

Public Works Director Nic Bateson discussed the season’s upcoming projects for the city of Sheridan, amounting to 36 slides and numerous projects. An interactive and comprehensive map is available on the city of Sheridan website, sheridanwy.net, under “projects.” Bateson said the city updates the website weekly.