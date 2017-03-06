Council approves aquatic center funding, Goldfinch subdivision

SHERIDAN – Sheridan City Council took action on two agenda items and listened to several important project presentations during the March 6 meeting.

Council heard from two sides of the spectrum before approving the splitting of a more than 17,000 square foot lot into two with the Goldfinch Subdivision resolution. A resident of the area, Helen Lawman, spoke against the subdivision, asking council to reject the resolution. Rex Randall, an engineer working on the subdivision, spoke on behalf of approving the resolution. The council unanimously approved the Goldfinch Subdivision.

Mayor Roger Miller and the city council also approved the YMCA Aquatics Center Agreement that allocates $4 million to the project to be paid out in quarterly stipends. In exchange for the allocation, citizens of Sheridan will receive a 25 percent reduction in cost for daily or punch card-type fees for life of the facility. The city may extend payments for up to two additional years if sales and tax revenues decline by more than 10 percent. The YMCA, in turn, may be paid the balance of pledged funds in a single balloon payment upon opening of the project.

Mayor and council heard presentations unveiling the Connect Sheridan mobile application, giving citizens access to public works requests through a smartphone application. The app will launch March 27, and demos continue for city employees and Utilities Director Dan Roberts opened demoing the app to the mayor and council.

Shawn Parker updated the group on the Critical Air Service Team’s future, noting positive trends in the flight service. CAST is asking the City of Sheridan for $100,000 to help keep the air service available in Sheridan for the remainder of the contract year and $250,000 to keep it afloat for next year. Council did not take action on the request, but said it would be brought up again closer to budget meetings.