WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Council approves aquatic center funding, Goldfinch subdivision


Ashleigh Fox | The Sheridan Press || City of Sheridan Public Works Administrative Assistant Kathy Georgeson introduces the functions of the City of Sheridan new smartphone application, Connect Sheridan. The app will be available for download on March 27.

SHERIDAN – Sheridan City Council took action on two agenda items and listened to several important project presentations during the March 6 meeting.

Council heard from two sides of the spectrum before approving the splitting of a more than 17,000 square foot lot into two with the Goldfinch Subdivision resolution. A resident of the area, Helen Lawman, spoke against the subdivision, asking council to reject the resolution. Rex Randall, an engineer working on the subdivision, spoke on behalf of approving the resolution. The council unanimously approved the Goldfinch Subdivision.

Mayor Roger Miller and the city council also approved the YMCA Aquatics Center Agreement that allocates $4 million to the project to be paid out in quarterly stipends. In exchange for the allocation, citizens of Sheridan will receive a 25 percent reduction in cost for daily or punch card-type fees for life of the facility. The city may extend payments for up to two additional years if sales and tax revenues decline by more than 10 percent. The YMCA, in turn, may be paid the balance of pledged funds in a single balloon payment upon opening of the project.

Mayor and council heard presentations unveiling the Connect Sheridan mobile application, giving citizens access to public works requests through a smartphone application. The app will launch March 27, and demos continue for city employees and Utilities Director Dan Roberts opened demoing the app to the mayor and council.

Shawn Parker updated the group on the Critical Air Service Team’s future, noting positive trends in the flight service. CAST is asking the City of Sheridan for $100,000 to help keep the air service available in Sheridan for the remainder of the contract year and $250,000 to keep it afloat for next year. Council did not take action on the request, but said it would be brought up again closer to budget meetings.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.
My Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profile

Ashleigh Fox

Government/Cops/Courts Reporter
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..