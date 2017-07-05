Corn and tomato salad

Corn and tomatoes will hit their peak soon, but this salad can be enjoyed all season long. White miso — which has the lowest sodium — adds a powerful umami flavor punch to the mix.

Salting the tomatoes and letting them sit will draw out their juices so they’ll meld with other ingredients.

Corn, tomato and basil salad

2 large tomatoes, cored and cut into 1-inch dice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon white miso

1 medium shallot, pealed and minced

2 cups fresh yellow and white corn kernels

1/4 cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (about 1 oz.)

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

12 fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces

1. Place tomatoes in a large bowl. Sprinkle with salt; let stand 30 minutes at room temperature.

2. Combine oil and next six ingredients (through shallot) in a pint jar; shake 30 seconds or until blended.

3. Add vinaigrette, corn, cheese, chopped parsley and basil to tomatoes. Toss gently to combine; serve immediately.

Serves eight at 150 calories each.

(Source: Cooking Light)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.