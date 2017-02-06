WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
COPE kicks off Tuesday
SHERIDAN — Judy Olson, director of Counseling in Overcoming Painful Emotions, will start a nine-week program sponsored by Kane Funeral Home.
COPE is an aftercare program designed to help deal with overcoming the loss of a loved one and gain support from others in the community experiencing the same type of grief.
Classes will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Frackeltons.
For more information or reservations contact Judy Olson at 672-3336.
Frackeltons is located at 55 N. Main St.
Staff Reports
