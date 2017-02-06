WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

COPE kicks off Tuesday


SHERIDAN — Judy Olson, director of Counseling in Overcoming Painful Emotions, will start a nine-week program sponsored by Kane Funeral Home. 

COPE is an aftercare program designed to help deal with overcoming the loss of a loved one and gain support from others in the community experiencing the same type of grief. 

Classes will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Frackeltons. 

For more information or reservations contact Judy Olson at 672-3336.

Frackeltons is located at  55 N. Main St. 

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..