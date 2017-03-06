WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Conversations in History to focus on Bighorns


SHERIDAN — The next round of Conversations in History will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sheridan Senior Center.

The presentation will focus on the Bighorn Mountains and is presented by Helen Laumann and the Sheridan County Historical Society.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.

