Conversations in History to focus on the arts
SHERIDAN — Helen Laumann will present the next Conversations in History on April 12 at the Sheridan Senior Center.
The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m and will focus on theaters and public entertainment.
The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.
