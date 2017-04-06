WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Conversations in History to focus on the arts


SHERIDAN — Helen Laumann will present the next Conversations in History on April 12 at the Sheridan Senior Center.

The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m and will focus on theaters and public entertainment.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..