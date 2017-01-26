‘Conversations on Democracy’ set for Feb. 4

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s Center for Global Studies will host the Senator Malcolm Wallop Fund Conversations on Democracy Program in Sheridan and Cheyenne on Feb. 4 at 1:30 and 3 p.m.

The event, which will take place in the Mars Theater at the WYO Theater, will feature two linked presentations focusing on democracy from a global perspective. The event features a public talk by Ambassador Gary Grappo who is UW’s senior visiting scholar in global studies for 2016-17 on “Democracy in Transition: Lessons from the Middle East.” He will speak at 1:30 p.m.

Grappo is former United States Ambassador to Oman (2006-2009) and a career member of the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State (for 26 years) with experience in diplomacy, public policy and management. His primary service with the State Department was in the Middle East, particularly concerning the Israel-Jordan peace agreement, counterterrorism and terrorism financing in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, the US occupation of Iraq, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Three UW students (David Demic, Kris Hair, and Eric Nigh) will also discuss their research as part of the program beginning at 3 p.m. The student presentations feature the international fieldwork and internship projects of UW students supported in summer 2016 by the CGS-Senator Malcolm Wallop Fund for Conversations on Democracy program.

Demic will present on his “Summer Internship at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.” He is from Frankfurt, Germany, and completed an internship in summer 2016 at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, The Netherlands. He first came to Wyoming as a foreign exchange student at Sheridan High School in the mid-2000s.

Hair will present on “British National Identity and Understanding of Democracy.” Hair is from Morgan, Utah, and spent summer 2016 in London conducting archival research on Britain’s democratic identity.

Nigh, from Cheyenne, will present on “Post Conflict US Development Policy Outcomes in Iraq.” He spent summer 2016 in Iraq posing questions to Iraqi participants in semi-formal interview and focus-group settings that invoked thoughts from them about what the United States has been doing in Iraq and what the US should be doing now and into the future.

The two presentations are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Jean Garrison, director of the Center for Global Studies, at 307-766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.