Contract up, but sad to go

Re: Enjoyed time in Sheridan

For more than one year my wife and I have been traveling from our home in Washington to do part-time work at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center here in Sheridan. As our contract expires at the end of this month, we will be making the trip back for the last time.

However, before we go, I wanted to say how much we have enjoyed our stay in the fair city of Sheridan.

The people we have met here are so kind and enjoyable, intelligent and open minded. I would like to compliment the public and private services that are provided in the city. The services to seniors are great. The youth programs here rival those anywhere. I really appreciate that we can go to just about any business in the city and get competent, honest service. That includes James at “Just Computers,” Bruce at S&K Auto, and especially Travis, the excellent chef at the Bistro at The Brinton Museum. Even the post office and my landlady have been so helpful.

As a mental health provider, I have observed some of the adverse mental health consequences of the economic turn down because of the actions of my Gov. Inslee. I apologize. His politically motivated war on carbon dioxide has nothing to do with science as carbon dioxide is basically plant food. Photosynthesis, that supplies plant energy to plants and oxygen for us to breathe, would not be possible without it. Also, CO2 has nothing to do with the “greenhouse affect.” That is caused by water vapor, and without it we would be living on a frozen rock at 55 degrees below zero.

I didn’t mean for this to be a science lecture, but it is painful to see jobs taken from people for strictly political gain.

Thank you Sheridan for your hospitality! We will miss you.

Thomas Greisamer, M.D.

Moclips, Washington