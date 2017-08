SHERIDAN — Spectators, contestants and supporters are welcome to the Sheridan County Rodeo set for Aug. 10-13 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The rodeo will include four performances. The first will take place at 7 p.m. Friday. Two performances, planned for 1 and 7 p.m., will take place Saturday. A 1 p.m. performance is planned for Sunday.

Admission to the rodeo will be $5 per person at the gate.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.