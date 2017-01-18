Contact during the legislative session

The Wyoming Legislature convened for 2017 on Jan. 10 and will adjourn for the year on or about March 3.

Let’s keep in touch during the legislative session. By Constitution the Legislature meets only 40 days in odd numbered years, 20 days in even numbered years. That means when “in session” the pace is fast.

Email is the best way to reach me: Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov. There is a flood of communication, but the No. 1 priority is for anything that comes from folks back home. It will get read. During breaks in the action, I will try to drop you a brief note to that effect.

In the subject line it helps if you can mention your town or personalize it in some way so that I know yours is not a robot or spam email. Quite a bit of mail comes from parts of the state — or even the nation — that I don’t represent. I cull through them all to find the ones from Johnson and Sheridan counties.

If you are going to be in Cheyenne, shoot me an email and let’s set up a time to get together. It’s good to see friendly faces from back home.

If you are in Cheyenne and want to drop in for a visit, please stop by the temporary Capitol at 3100 East Pershing Boulevard. The Senate receptionist will deliver a note to me on the floor and when there is a break, I can come off the floor to the lobby.

If you are in Cheyenne with a group, I always welcome the opportunity to participate in panel discussions and such with folks from back home. Drop me an email with the date, time and place.

For regular U.S. Mail use this address: Dave Kinskey, c/o Wyoming Senate, 213 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002

By phone: You can leave a brief message with the Senate receptionist at (307) 777-7711. That message will get to my desk. I take my cell phone with me, but it’s just not as good a way to communicate as email.

The Legislature’s website has a helpful booklet called “Citizen’s Guidebook to the Wyo Legislature.”

It can be viewed or downloaded at http://legisweb.state.wy.us/LSOWEB/docs/CitizensGuidebook.pdf.

At 24 pages, it might seem a bit much, but it is comprehensive with directions to the temporary Capitol, a map of the building and parking lot, and overview of the legislative process and how best to impact it.

I look forward to hearing from you or seeing you in Cheyenne during the session!

Dave Kinskey represents Wyoming Senate District 22 which consists of Johnson County and eastern Sheridan county. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, Kinskey can be reached at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov or by phone at 751-6428.