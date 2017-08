SHERIDAN — The next Concerts in the Park will take place Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., featuring Crossroad Station from Ohio. The Nashville recording band has been developing its brand of against-the-grain, boot-to-the-mouth, country music. For more about the band, see crossroadstation.com.

Concerts in the park will take place each Tuesday at the Kendrick Park band shell through Aug 22.

For additional information, contact David Kuzara at davidkuzara@bresnan.net.