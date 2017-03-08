Concert tonight, home show coming

Tonight, the Grammy-winning Muir Quartet will be in concert at the Whitney Center for the Arts on the Sheridan College campus. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight’s concert will feature music from Mozart, Dvorak and will have as flute soloist, Carol Wincenc of New York. She is also on the faculty at the Juilliard School and Stony Brook University.

The critically-acclaimed musicians have been performing together since 1979 and have played at the White House, on PBS and won its Grammy for a Beethoven Quartets performance.

Tickets tonight ($20/15) are available at the door and at the WYO Theater.

Certainly nothing says “spring is here!” like the annual Big Horn Home Builders Home and Garden Show, which is this weekend at the Holiday Inn Conference Center.

More than 60 exhibitors and vendors will be there. There will activities and drawings and best of all, it’s free.

Dept. of incidental info…..

• The Wall Street Journal reports that how in order to build the Mexican border wall, the U.S. government would have to condemn or buy thousands of pieces of private property. Eleven years ago, a similar attempt to build a 700-mile-long wall was bogged down by 120 lawsuits by landowners that are still in courts.

• Worst traffic in the world? It’s Los Angeles. USA Today reports how the average driver wasted 104 hours stuck in traffic. Moscow and New York City were 2-3 in the ignominious ranking.

BumperSnicker, spotted while stuck recently in Houston traffic: It doesn’t matter to me where you pee.

A New York City man was forced to take a day off from work to appear in court for a traffic summons. He grew increasingly restless as he waited hour after endless hour for his case to be heard.

When his name was finally called late in the day, he stood before the judge, only to hear that the court was being adjourned for the rest of the afternoon and that he would have to return the next day.

“What for?!” he snapped at the judge.

His honor the judge, weary from a long day on the bench and irked by the sharp inquiry, roared in reply: “Twenty dollars! Contempt of court. That’s why.”

The judge noticed the man checking his wallet. “That’s all right. You don’t have to pay it right now,” he told the man.

The man replied, “I’m just seeing if I have enough for two more words.”