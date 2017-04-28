Community’s biggest Broncs fan named Woman of the Year

SHERIDAN — If you have a child involved in Sheridan High School activities or athletics, you likely know Tempe Murphy.

Whether she acts as a mentor for your child, or you know her only as the cheering fan in the stands, Murphy has a presence in many children’s lives at Sheridan High School.

Don Julian, who nominated Murphy for the 2017 Woman of the Year award, said her passion is giving and serving. In both tasks, she excels.

“It is hard to find a community cause in which she is not involved or a supporter of,” Julian said of Murphy.

The list starts with activities at SHS. Murphy can be seen selling 50/50 raffle tickets at school sporting events. She volunteers for activities ranging from athletic events to the spring musical. She thrives, it seems, on working with and empowering the youth of the community.

But the 2017 FAB Woman of the Year’s reach stretches far beyond the school.

Murphy serves on the board for K-Life, a nonprofit Christian-based youth organization.

James Justus, the director of K-Life, said he met Tempe shortly after he moved to Sheridan in the fall of 2014.

In her role as a board member, Murphy has extensive interaction with the children in the organization on a weekly basis and her connections at the high school allow her to build on those relationships.

“She has a passion to see kids succeed in life and school and wants to support those however she can,” Justus said. “She is an upfront and forward person who is not afraid to challenge someone, whether it be a student, co-worker or employee like myself.”

Beyond her passion for working with children, though, Murphy has been a force behind multiple projects at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and fundraising for organizations like Relay for Life and the Wyoming Cancer Society.

Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said Murphy has been involved in the health care community for the last 25 years. Murphy was instrumental in the late 1990s helping Wyoming Rehab to establish an athletic training program at high schools across the county. She also helped develop the Hoop Jam three-on-three basketball tournament, which she is still involved in 17 years later.

Over the years, she has also represented the health care community by taking the lead on a number of projects.

When the hospital began looking at bringing digital mammography to the community, Murphy rallied the troops and put together a fundraising effort that secured all of the necessary resources within just a couple of months.

“She has been a consistent voice for cancer awareness, leading efforts over the years in the Relay for Life and Partners in Pink,” McCafferty said. “She and her husband, Mark, who served as chair of the hospital foundation board during the 2000s have given to the Sheridan community with never a thought of fanfare or special accolades.”

McCafferty noted her commitment to a variety of causes in the community.

“She has been a dedicated leader of philanthropy for youth programs — never turning down a child who has the gumption to ask her for support,” McCafferty said.

“She has been a tremendous influence in the life of countless children, including my own,” McCafferty added later. “Her personal story is amazing and I love her very much.”