Community works to combat Internet crime on children

Editor’s note: The victims’ names have been changed in this article in order to uphold The Press’ policy to not identify victims of sex crimes or juveniles involved in court cases.

SHERIDAN — Last fall, two girls confided in a school resource officer about harassment they had experienced on Snapchat. The harassment ended up in court as a child pornography case in which 21-year-old Chase McKay Stagner of Chico, California, faces two counts of child pornography in U.S. District Court for the state of Wyoming.

“It was actually my friend’s idea to go to him to tell him about it,” said Amy, who is one of the victims, about speaking to the school resource officer. “We went to him one day and told him what was happening and what we were having to do and everything else, and he just turned us away and said I can’t help you, it’s Snapchat, there’s nothing we can do.”

Amy’s perception of the meeting differed from that of the officer.

“The two victims did contact a Sheridan Police Department school resource officer early in the 2016-17 school year,” Lt. Tom Ringley wrote to The Sheridan Press in an email regarding the meeting. “The victims reported harassment via Snapchat. The victims did not disclose that they had been coerced into creating and sending child pornography. The victims specifically denied that they had been coerced for financial or sexual purposes. The victims stated they had not posted images of themselves online. The victims were instructed to contact their parents regarding the reported harassment.”

The Sheridan Press inquired about the interaction after interviews with Amy and her mother.

In Ringley’s response to the Press’ inquiry he said the purpose of the response was “neither to condemn the victims nor to re-victimize two young girls who are attempting to gain closure on an extremely traumatic experience.” He said the email was a response to a question from a member of the media “concerning a severe allegation of dereliction of duty.”

Ringley said SPD has continued follow-up discussions about the situation, including speaking with school officials.

Sheridan County School District 2 requires students to take a health and safety class in order to graduate. Amy, who took the health and safety class, said she did not remember a lot from the class, but knew some of the content went over Internet safety.

Curriculum director for Sheridan County School District 2 Mitch Craft explained that keeping up with technology issues in the school system remains a challenge for counselors, school resource officers and teachers.

“There’s no rulebook for handling it because each situation that arises seems brand new,” Craft said. “The technology changes so quickly and kids add new platforms so quickly, we have to take each case on a brand new basis.”

Craft said school staff members discuss Internet safety tips informally as well as formally in the classroom. A sixth-grade Computer Basics class includes briefing on Internet safety on the junior high level.

The Compass Center for Families also hosted a free seminar for parents on April 24 covering Internet safety for children in response to concerns from parents seeking information regarding Internet safety. Brent Metcalfe, a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation special agent and computer forensic examiner spoke to parents regarding the topic. Metcalfe also serves on the DCI Computer Crime Team and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Amy convinced her friends not to add the perpetrator on any social media platforms, has since deleted Snapchat and remains extremely cautious when using Facebook.

She advises others to keep social media contacts limited to friends and family.

Amy and her mother have reached out to online groups of survivors of crimes similar to child pornography as a resource for healing. Amy’s mother also wants to start an organization helping prevent child pornography, as well as helping those who have fallen prey to online perpetrators.