Community service officers take weight, duties off SPD patrol

SHERIDAN — Community service officers work as support to help the Sheridan Police Department run smoothly.

“That’s what myself and CSO (Kris) Walker are here for,” CSO Ed Boone said. “We’re known as support. We do the picking up bicycles, picking up dogs so the officers can deal with domestics, curbing domestics, DUIs. We’re trying to keep the small stuff off them.”

Walker and Boone, as city employees, enforce city ordinances and laws to ensure safety and peace for all Sheridan residents.

“It might be a mundane law to some, but it’s still a law,” Boone said of some of the work they do.

SPD created the positions back in the 1990s, starting out as animal control officers.

“In the past 10 years, the jobs started to include code enforcement,” SPD Lt. Tom Ringley said.

Ringley said the job of animal control officers transitioned into what it is today, a community service officer. Duties increased with the name change to include attention to filthy premises, weed abatement, snow removal and abandoned vehicles.

Boone joined the team four years ago. Previously, he served in combat in the U.S. Navy, worked on an oil rig and transitioned into dispatch before settling into the CSO position. The job of CSO does not require completing training at the law enforcement academy, but does require all other trainings regular patrol officers receive.

“I carry everything except handcuffs,” Boone said. “I have a pistol; I have rifles; I have shotguns that they have, but I’m not allowed to wear them on my side because I haven’t gone through law enforcement academy.”

Training for both Walker and Boone included 80 hours of animal control officer training, on-the-job training and continued in-house training and certifications. Boone also completed National Animal Control Humane Officer training.

The CSOs carry Tasers and pepper spray that come with certification training.

“Our firearms in our vehicles, we have to qualify for those every now and then,” Boone said. “We’ve been to (crisis intervention training) and verbal judo or de-escalation techniques.”

Code enforcement may turn ugly if citizens react negatively to the CSOs issuing citations or taking pets to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.

“You have the last word, but I have the last action,” Boone said. “You never know what you’re going to run into.”

The officers stay busy, especially during the summer months.

“As CSOs, we get inundated with calls,” Boone said. “It’s a lot of nitpicky stuff and a lot of simple stuff, but it’s a lot of calls. On just one day, I had 27 cases.”

The two officers combined average more than 900 cases per year.

“We’re the busiest ones in the PD most of the time,” Boone said. “We (have) the most contacts with people.”

In order to decompress from a busy schedule and difficult citizen interactions, Boone said he shares his experiences with his wife.

“I’ve worked in the oil field, I’ve been in combat in the Navy, I’ve been stressed. What helps is talking with my wife,” Boone said. “I can’t go into detail…but I just say it was a bad day at work.”