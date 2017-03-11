Community perspectives: New businesses open, coming to Sheridan’s downtown

Lots of great things are happening downtown!

Did you know SAGE Community Arts has moved downtown? That’s right, they now occupy one of the beautiful new spaces in the Montgomery Building. Their new address is 21 W. Brundage St. As always, they have a lot going on, including an Invitational Print Exhibition, March 15 through April 15. They are still conducting plenty of classes and workshops. Stop by and check out the new Member’s Gallery or see their website at artinsheridan.com for more information.

In January, Renee Larkins and her daughter Calie LeDuc open The Parlor at 43 S. Main St. A hair, nail and gift salon with stylists Kari Ross, Shirley and Roxanne Lueders all taking clients. The ladies redecorated the space giving it a fun and a comfortable new look…I fell in love with the four funky chairs in the front window.

Foot of the Bighorns has now relocated to its brand-new retail space in the front of the Montgomery Building. You need to see this space for yourself, words don’t really capture the new look and high energy of this great shoe store. Bargain shoppers looking for great deals, the Outlet will still be selling shoes and clothing in the lower level of 171 N. Main St.

The Main Street Corner Café at 366 N. Main St. will be open before the end of the month. It’s a family affair for owners Christie and Andrew Curtis, with her mother Laurel Chapman and son Derek Osmun all pitching in to help remodel, create the menu and staff this homemade breakfast and lunch café. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More good news! Melissa Smith, owner of Golden Rule Grocers will open the Studio Café at the corner of Main Street and Grinnell Plaza. Scheduled to open the end of April, her slogan is “Food, art, shopping and community.” Melissa promises to participate in the Sheridan Farmers Market again and is a proud purveyor of all things locally made or grown in Sheridan.

Don’t miss your chance to shop local and win. The Historic District Promotions Committee’s second annual Pot O’ Gold shop local campaign has 51 participating downtown businesses. This year’s “pot” is worth more than $1,000. Visit any of the participating businesses between now and March 18 to sign up for a chance to win one of three pots full of winning gift cards and merchandise. Look for the poster in participating retailers, restaurants and bars to see where to sign up or go to downtownsheridan.org for the complete list.

Finally, the 18th annual Wild West Wine Fest was another great success! I am grateful and awed as we raised approximately $35,000, which goes directly to supporting our mission to enhance, preserve and promote historic downtown Sheridan to ensure future economic prosperity. We secured more than 70 cash sponsors, 100 auction and raffle donors, 22 wine and beer vendors, and had 30 volunteers sign on to help make this event happen. The DSA board of directors and staff are eternally grateful to all who gave graciously and generously…reinforcing my belief that this community rocks!

Beth Holsinger is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.