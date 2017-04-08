Community Perspectives: Happy to see the daffodils springing up all over town!

I am so thankful to see the sun shining and daffodils in my backyard. Yes, it was a long cold winter, a wonderful and picturesque winter for sure…but I am ready for spring. Another reason I am so thankful to see the sun is that I just returned from six days in Seattle.

We were fortunate as it didn’t really start raining hard until the day we boarded our plane back to Sheridan. However, it was cloudy, cool and sprinkling on and off most of the time. Both my husband I were overwhelmed with the high-rise buildings, Pike Place Market, museums and general livability of the area, but came home with renewed gratitude for the beauty and quality of life we enjoy here in Sheridan County.

Seattle’s public transportation is phenomenal, with a super affordable Metro Transit that runs throughout the county, connecting with buses running up and down the city. However, they still have huge traffic delays, high property values and a 10.1 percent sales tax on everything. April 27, I will attend the National Main Street NOW Conference in Pittsburgh, and while I always come back with a wealth of ideas and Main Street knowledge, I am always so grateful to return to Sheridan. I highly recommend visiting the big cities…but certainly don’t recommend living there.

One way we try to increase the livability in Sheridan is our shop local campaigns. On Friday, March 24. Spencer Kraft, committee chair of the Historic District Promotions Committee drew the winning tickets of this year’s Pot O’ Gold shop local campaign. This year the three winners were: Sheridan resident, Jason Carlson, who filled out his winning ticket at The Pony. Also from Sheridan, Mark Hoover filled out his winning ticket at The Parlor, and Patty Tobi of Buffalo, who filled out her winning ticket at The Outlet. All three won a share of the Pot O’ Gold, which included more than $1,000 worth of great prizes donated by the 50 participating local businesses. The campaign ran from March 1 through March 18.

Our next shop local campaign, aMAYzing Places, will run through the month of May. Details and a list of participating businesses will be posted on our website as well as the Chamber’s website soon. Passports will be available May 1, and shoppers can pick one up at any participating business for a chance to win one of three great prizes filled with gift cards and Chamber bucks.

Lastly, I would be remiss to overlook the fact that we are losing our Main Street JC Penney store. It is certainly a great loss to our community; however, I would like to point out how many wonderful renovations have been taking place on Main Street. Most of the available spaces are all soon to be occupied again. I am keeping a positive attitude for this beautiful, historic building and looking forward to something fresh and new to fill the gap. One thing about Sheridan — We are still a great place to live and Main Street is a sound investment!

Beth Holsinger is the executive director of the Sheridan Downtown Association.