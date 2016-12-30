Community Perspectives: Goals for building Sheridan’s future in 2017

Happy New Year! 2017 will bring with it many new challenges for our community as state driven funds are scarce. We are truly blessed to live in one of the best communities in Wyoming.

Yes, this is the time of resolutions. So, here are a few that have been initiated by Forward Sheridan and will continue to be our focus of work.

• Continue to frame the foundation of a comprehensive business case for economic expansion and relocation recruiting efforts. This includes our efforts to support and maintain commercial air service into Sheridan County Airport. We understand clearly the impact for existing businesses to compete and grow. Commercial air service is a necessary piece of infrastructure for tele-commuters, health care, banking and many other professional entities that need effective, dependable transport.

• Continue to build a more focused effort toward niche/high value manufacturing by leveraging and complementing our legacy companies that have selected Sheridan as a place to live, work and play. Using insight from our site selectors and the Wyoming Business Council will frame a business proposition that focuses on some of the specific features we have available in Sheridan, such as an adaptable workforce training philosophy embodied at Sheridan College, consistent real estate value versus the varied markets that are common in our neighboring areas, and a welcoming county and city government for business and emerging developments.

• Build more information outputs to our investors and the community as a whole. In September 2016, our board made a goal to improve communications by diversifying our outreach and increasing efforts with newsletters and social media. These are in place and the content is constantly being refined. In the future, that will include documentation of both recruitment and business retention activities. We will continue with the regional efforts on facilitating cybersecurity vulnerability assessment. And, via the U.S. Department of Agriculture research project, assist with community impact strategies with elected officials, landowners and businesses from historical resource development.

• Continue an intentional effort to build productive relationships with our business community by providing technical information they can use. Two examples, from 2016, are the InfraGard and telecommunications seminars that we provided to our investors and community partners. We will look at emerging issues such as tax initiatives, regulations and sustainability.

• As a technical note, Site Selector Magazine in November 2016, conducted an extensive survey of real estate site selectors nationwide to determine criteria. We will have the link to this document on our website. Wyoming was not in the top 15 states via a matrix of business-related criteria. Our touted strength is the tax system which is in transition as sources of revenue have significantly changed. The number one selection criteria was workforce availability and training — on this issue Sheridan is doing OK. Number three on the list was available infrastructure to gather raw materials, build/construct and ship — that is an opportunity that we can build on with the new interstate exchange, presence of a tier one railroad and air service. Reliable power (electricity) is beginning to be a manufacturing issue in some of our neighbor states simply due to urban sprawl and growth that tap infrastructure, and communities that are not willing to enable new power grid options.

One of the tough elements identified was the presence and scope of incentives. Many states offer a host of incentives — we see this in Colorado and Utah. At Forward Sheridan we have witnessed this request for business incentives from some companies that are looking at Sheridan versus Montana or the other clear choice is Wyoming versus Texas and Florida. Some members of the economic development community have authored a legislative effort for a business loans proposition that will be forthcoming in the 2017 session. We will keep you posted on its fate.

For the new year, Forward Sheridan appreciates the interaction with our community on many issues. Our efforts are amplified by the collaboration of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Sheridan Aassociation and North Main Association and with cooperation from Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan.

Jay Stender is the executive director of Forward Sheridan.