Community lends hand to local cemetery

SHERIDAN ­—Maintaining the cemetery is more than a one-woman job.

While Sheridan Municipal Cemetery coordinator Patty Jo Coates said she stays busy most days, and sometimes doesn’t even get a lunch break, it takes more than just her efforts to keep up with the cemetery maintenance.

Coates said she does about 50-75 percent of the work at the cemetery herself, but otherwise she gets helps from all facets of the community. She said primarily the city Parks Department helps in the wintertime and are more than reliant.

“They’ve been really good about getting their guys up here when I give them a call,” Coates said. “And they pretty much drop stuff and get up here.”

In the summer she said she’s had temps and part-time help to assist with grounds work, which includes mowing, irrigation, weeding, greasing machines and raising graves.

But aside from city departments and paid labor, Coates said she receives a helping hand from volunteers. She said the local nonprofit Bronc Builders often helps in the summer along with local sports teams.

“I can’t say enough good because you have no idea how much, like even six guys that come and work for two or three hours can knock out when you’re weed eating,” Coates said.

Coates said she also gets occasional random volunteers and that there’s one group dedicated to maintaining the baby section in the cemetery.

“They lost a child years ago so they come up and they’ve been very, very faithful and diligent about cleaning that area up and mowing it,” Coates said. “And it’s so nice because in the baby section there are so many small, meaningful things that can get broken so easily and they take extra care and they do that area and it is so awesome.”

In the spring, Coates said she and volunteers will be sinking graves and laying sod for those that haven’t sunk enough this winter. She said this was about a five-person, volunteer job last year for the entire cemetery.

Coates just skimmed the surface of the innumerable individuals and groups that dedicate time to helping at the cemetery. She said that it’s amazing to see people at their best when they come to visit after meeting them at their worst.

“It lifts the morale of everybody, and it just lightens the load and it’s awesome,” Coates said. “You’d be surprised at how many really neat people you meet up here.”