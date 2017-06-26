Communicating your emergency medical treatment wishes

SHERIDAN — Should the ambulance be called to your home, how does the response team know your wishes for emergency care if you are unable to speak? Wyoming statue mandates an emergency response team’s duty to act in the absence of documented direction from a patient. What does this mean?

“We are required to provide measures to resuscitate, provide CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and transport someone to the hospital when we respond to a 911 call,” said Colby Bettles, a paramedic for Rocky Mountain Ambulance.

But what if you didn’t want to be resuscitated and couldn’t speak? Within a short period of time, medical personnel have to assess the situation and determine what action is to be taken, and when to respond. If there is someone else in the home, the team will ask them who they are and their relationship to you, the patient.

“We will ask if the person has a DNR,” Bettles said, referring to a do not resuscitate order a patient would have completed at a prior time in preparation for such a circumstance.

Saying “yes” is not sufficient; documentation must be shown to prove your wishes.

“We have resuscitated people who did not want to be resuscitated but the paperwork couldn’t be found,” said Mark Ketcham of RMA. “One guy said he knew it was his fault for not having the paperwork available.”

One way to communicate your emergency medical wishes when you are not able to speak for yourself is using the Wyoming POLST form. A WyoPOLST — acronym for providers orders for life sustaining treatment — tells health care professionals what your life sustaining wishes are. It is a simple two-sided one-page form that is completed by you in partnership with your primary health care provider who must sign the POLST. It does not need to be notarized and does not need an attorney. A WyoPOLST is voluntary and is valid in the presence or absence of an executed advance health care directive (previously called a “living will”). The WyoPOLST complements an advanced directive if you have an advanced directive in effect.

Once the WyoPOLST is completed, health care providers are legally bound to follow the treatment instructions in the WyoPOLST and are protected under Wyoming law to do so.

You or your legal guardian can change your WyoPOLST at any time should your wishes or medical condition change. Again, the WyoPOLST is done in partnership with your health care provider, who needs to sign any changes to your POLST.

The WyoPOLST became standardized and went into law in Wyoming in 2015 under Wyoming House Bill 162; the law allows immunity to providers for providing care as directed on the form.

An original WyoPOLST is to be on bright goldenrod paper and use of the original form is strongly encouraged. However, photocopies and faxes are valid. The form is recognized throughout Wyoming and can be executed in one community and recognized between Wyoming communities and facilities.

The WyoPOLST is encouraged to be completed especially if end-of-life decisions may need to be made in the last year of someone’s life. Supporters of the WyoPOLST initiative suggest posting the WyoPOLST on the refrigerator.

“As emergency responders, we don’t always look on the ‘fridge,” Ketcham said. “I also recommend posting one on the bedpost.”

Ketcham also suggested that people carry a copy of their WyoPOLST with them when they are away from the house.