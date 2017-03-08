WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Commissioners discuss Ramaco mine, research facility


SHERIDAN — Some local residents expressed their concerns about the potential Ramaco mine development at the Tuesday Sheridan County Commission meeting.

“In this process, people … are still quite unsure of what is being planned — particularly the scope of the mining,” Commissioner Steve Maier said.

The company recently announced plans to change its focus from selling thermal coal to utility companies for power generation to plans that include building research and manufacturing facilities in Sheridan County that will turn the coal into products like carbon fiber for the automobile industry. 

Critics at the meeting cited issues surrounding a recent denial of a public hearing by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the area’s historic value. 

Maier said the mine development is an ongoing process. 

“We are familiar with their concerns,” Maier said. “We expressed support for Ramaco and the DEQ to hold those public hearings.”

During a Monday staff meeting, commissioners met with representatives from the company along with several other community members and stakeholders. 

The commissioners have little say in the development of the mine itself, but the research facility would require a zoning change, which would fall into the commissioners’ jurisdiction. The proposed site is currently designated as agricultural. 

If the zoning is changed to meet the requirements of the research facility, at least two public hearings will be held to discuss the topic.

