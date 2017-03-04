Coming down the home stretch

As I write this, we are in the last week of the 2017 Legislative session. It has been an extraordinarily difficult session due to the budget.

This is not even a budget session. Under the Wyoming Constitution we meet for 40 days in odd numbered years in what is called a general session. In even numbered years we meet for 20 days to prepare a two-year budget.

In non-budget years like this we are supposed to do only minor tinkering with the budget. But, the State of Wyoming depends heavily on the mineral industry for jobs — and tax revenue. With the collapse of energy prices the state budget, too, has crumbled.

The greatest hardships are on those who have lost jobs, homes or businesses.

To balance the budget, Governor Mead has had to cut hundreds of millions in spending before we ever arrived in Cheyenne. The Legislature, in turn, has had to cut still more. In a non-budget year, virtually every aspect of the budget has been re-examined.

The state operations budget has been balanced, but at a hard cost. Some state programs have been wiped out entirely. Other programs have been cut 30, 40 and 50 percent.

The state’s K-12 education budget is in dire straits. There is a half-billion-dollar gap to be filled. Savings will be tapped to help fill that, but we can only do that for so long before the savings are exhausted. And, there will be cuts. Those cuts will not be anywhere near as deep as those to other programs. Education is looking at single digit percentage cuts, assuming we can even agree on that much.

Educators and parents understandably are anxious. The challenge is to economize with as little pain to people and education as possible.

While we all may have different opinions on how to tackle the budget shortfall, everyone has Wyoming’s best interests at heart.

Some people believe the solution is to raise taxes, and allow for more modest cuts to weather the storm. Others would like to resist all taxes and cut where necessary. Both are reasonable points of view, and my goal is to respectfully listen to my constituents and fellow legislators.

The people of Wyoming are worried — worried about what these cuts will mean for their lives, their children’s education, their businesses and our state. The prospect of tax hikes, too, provokes concern. In a down economy, how can folks bear any increase in sales or property taxes?

I am among those who feel that tax increases must not be on the table before we’ve done everything reasonable to cut spending. Still, I respect the contrary point of view.

Tough as these decisions are, we must have our disagreements without being disagreeable. We cannot allow the rancor at that national level to infect our politics and our relationships here in Wyoming.

We are coming down the home stretch of this long session, and I look forward to travelling home. It is my hope that the economy will recover, even if slowly, so that we will can look forward to brighter days ahead.

Dave Kinskey represents Wyoming Senate District 22 which consists of Johnson County and eastern Sheridan county. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, Kinskey can be reached at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov or cell 751-6428.