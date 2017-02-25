COME TOGETHER: How musicians find each other in a small Wyoming town

SHERIDAN — Elvis got him started, Led Zeppelin fueled the fire and he’s fanned the flame with Bad Company and The Record Company ever since.

Local musician Tommy Lee bought his first guitar — a Fender Stratocaster he wishes he’d kept — at 15 years old. When Zeppelin drummer John Bonham died in 1980, Lee’s band joined with another band at his high school to play a Led Zeppelin tribute show. The result was “magical,” so the musicians ditched their original groups and performed as a tribute band for four years.

When Lee moved from Alabama to Florida after high school, finding musicians was just as easy, serendipitous almost. He met a guy in the construction business who had a studio; they formed a band and recorded a CD.

“It was all original stuff,” Lee said. “I had ideas, and he had ideas, and it just came together.”

A year ago, after a 10-year stint working on pit crews for NASCAR, Lee moved to Sheridan. He had hoped to find a couple musicians with whom to write and perform originals but — so far — just coming together hasn’t happened.

The places to meet musicians are limited, especially for someone like Lee who doesn’t drink. Compared to a bigger city, the pool of musicians is smaller and the demand for them is lower. Lee tried signing up for an online musician classified service that has several Sheridan musicians listed as members but was unable to make any connections — possibly partly due to the monthly fee needed to access contact information.

So how do musicians in a small Wyoming town find each other, form bands and book gigs? As with most things in life, it’s a mix of a little serendipity and a lot of hard work.

“You have to be really intentional. It certainly does not just happen on its own,” local lead singer for The InstaGators Melissa Butcher said.

Historically, clubs and venues like LBM — which is now closed — and the American Legion had sizable budgets to regularly support gigs by local bands, musician Terry Garrison said. Garrison currently plays bass in the Boot Hill Band and guitar in the Canary Joe Band, as well as solo gigs.

Even into the 1990s, the alcohol flowed, the money flowed and the music flowed.

In recent years, however, Garrison has watched members of clubs like the Elks and Eagles grow older and get out less often. Alcohol consumption is down, fewer people dance and music budgets are shrinking. The era of a band in every bar every weekend is over.

While demand may have dwindled, Butcher thinks the supply of bands can still grow and bolster demand again, especially at venues like street festivals, breweries and coffee shops.

“We came off the ‘90s, which was a big live music era,” Butcher said. “The big bars all shut down, cover charges went away, club owners quit paying. So as musicians we’ve had to adapt to a completely different market. We’ve had to almost create our own market in the sense of creating the energy by supporting each other.”

Butcher said in the last five years she has seen bands “cross-pollinate” more often, sharing stages and musicians and generally getting out to support each other.

As bands promote other bands, the local music scene has grown and musicians are cultivating that most powerful of connectors: word of mouth. It’s how most of the seven pieces of The InstaGators found each other, Butcher said.

Still, musicians must take the first step to put themselves out there, meet fellow musicians and make their music-making dreams known.

Garrison, who also teaches guitar at CB Music, encouraged musicians to continuously perfect their craft so they will be ready when an opportunity — be it an informal jam session, an invite to join a band on stage or an official working interview — presents itself.

Then, Garrison said, musicians must get out and network.

They must hang out where bands are playing — bars, breweries, Sheridan College, the Senior Center, Third Thursday — and shake hands. They must go to local jam sessions and build relationships; make friends with music store owners and customers who will know someone who fits the bill for a band-to-be; and peruse classified ads to find people seeking a musician or people selling musical equipment, a flag marking someone who may be worth a phone call.

After all that hard work, and hopefully a little serendipity, pays off, Butcher said it is important for musicians to remember that Sheridan is a small Wyoming town.

“It’s a fine line in a small market between trying to build the very best band you can and building relationships,” Butcher said. “We’ve set the bar for excellence pretty high but we’ve had to put the friendships in front of that because it’s just what you have to do. You can’t treat people as disposable in a small market like you would see in a big city.”