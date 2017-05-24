Column: With new space, SAGE focuses on capital campaign

SAGE Community Arts is now open five days a week, Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art classes and workshops are continuing to be a favorite, local artists’ work is being enjoyed and purchased through our members and fine art gallery, walk-in traffic increases daily and three fine art exhibits have been held since we opened our doors in February. We have seen a dream become a reality.

For the first time in its 75 year history, SAGE owns a permanent home with two galleries, a large classroom and two committed employees helping to keep our gallery vibrant and inviting. SAGE is not only a great place for artists, but a community art center for everyone who enjoys and supports the arts. SAGE’s transition to downtown Sheridan has been a wonderful success.

We welcome everyone to stop in to see the beautiful artwork from our local and regional artists, to sign up for memberships, newsletters, art classes or to just say hello. Tours are available and it is fun to be back in the historic, beautifully remodeled Montgomery Building.

Our capital campaign has been a huge success! Phase one and two are completed and phase three is now underway. We are asking past and prospective donors to help us reach or exceed the final goal of this exciting project.

We have raised 88 percent of our goal but still have $93,000 to go. This last phase of fund raising will keep us strong operationally and allow us to continue developing opportunities for artists and our community through the next several years. We have new levels of membership that offer expanded benefits to our members. Learn about them in our newsletter or from a visit to the gallery.

Lisa Milner has joined us as SAGE’s new employee and is handling the receptionist desk, memberships, member’s gallery and all class sign-ups. Kate Harrington, executive director, is working on the final details of the summer kids camps at SAGE for July and August. Kate has also begun work on the 2018 fine arts gallery schedule and has many exciting possibilities in progress.

Don’t miss the last few weeks of “The Long Line: From Beginner to Master in Drawing” curated by Arin Waddell and hanging in the gallery until June 6.

The third annual Juried Photography Show, “My Solace,” curated by Laura Lehan and juried by Shawn Parker, goes from June 14 to July 26. This will be a beautiful and inspiring exhibit from local and regional photographers. Please do join us for the artists’ and community reception on Thursday, June 15 from 5-7 p.m.

Guest column by Barbara Walter.