Column: What it will take to become a dementia friendly community

Dementia affects all of us. We all know a family member or a neighbor who has been afflicted with dementia. Sheridan, thanks to the leadership of the Senior Center, is making an effort to guide our little city into becoming a dementia friendly community.

What will it take for us to become dementia friendly? The goal of a dementia friendly community will challenge us to be a friendly community. Imagine that? To become friendly, we need to be friendly — in the present moment — to all the people we meet.

In the New Common Lectionary scripture for worship Sunday morning, we continue our study of the Sermon on the Mount. Here, Jesus challenges us to love not only the people who are easy to love, but to love our enemies (Matthew 5:43-48). Obviously, we all need to be exceedingly careful in defining who, or what, fits into the category of enemy. We seem to be adept at labeling an enemy without making much of an attempt at understanding. Just because someone is affected by dementia does not mean they are an enemy. And yes, dementia is right in the middle of our congregations, even yours. For some, dementia is part of a normal aging process. For some, dementia is a natural disease. No doubt, dementia is an intrusion into our expected lifestyle; nevertheless, dementia in its various forms touches all of us.

Jesus, in this part of the Sermon on the Mount, also talks about how our good God “. . . makes the sun rise on both the evil and the good, and sends rain on both the righteous and on the unrighteous. If you love only those who love you, what reward do you have?” (Mt. 5:45-46) If we all, as human beings, experience suffering and pain as well as love and joy, then we share more in common than we do in differences; thus, a person living with dementia is not an enemy, but a friend living one aspect of their journey of life, just as you are living the journey of life in a slightly different way.

The church has struggled mightily to be a place of hospitality. We have sought to welcome strangers, to encourage racial inclusion, to blur the lines of social distinctions, to work through sexual diversity, and engage religious differences in the hope of being kind to others and to help the afflicted. Scripture tells us over and over to reach out and welcome others into your life. Obviously, we come up short in following those teachings; nevertheless, we are urged to try. And, trying counts.

To learn more about dementia and our efforts to make Sheridan a dementia friendly community, please connect with Program Director Kay Wallick at 751-8040 or 672-2240.

Pastor Doug Goodwin serves at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in downtown Sheridan.