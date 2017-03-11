Column: Take care of your heart

“Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.”

Proverbs 4:23

Our culture gives much attention to the care of the body. Books on diet and exercise abound. We spend 17 percent of GDP on health care (the highest percentage in the world). How much attention, though, do we give to care of the heart? I don’t mean the physical organ, but the seat of our emotions, desires, loves and will?

Why is the heart important? First, the loves of our hearts give direction and motive force to our lives. We will not always do anything to obtain what our reason tells us is good (like health, for instance), but we will devote time and energy to the pursuit of what we love. Notice that there is potential for conflict here. Jesus might tell us it is better to give than receive, and we might believe him. But if we love to receive and hate to give, guess what we will do?

Second, our heart powerfully shapes how we perceive reality. Think of the Pharisees. When they saw Jesus healing on a sabbath, what did they see? They saw an outrageous violation of propriety and the rules surrounding sabbath keeping. What did others see? A glorious inbreaking of God’s mercy and love. They saw differently because of the condition of their hearts.

Third, our heart is the seat of our habits of emotional response. Do we struggle with anger? That’s a matter of the heart. Do we wrestle with lust? That’s the heart, too. Are we impatient? That’s also the heart.

In short, the heart is central to our experience of and response to the world around us. If we want to see the world as Jesus did, if we want to respond to people as he did, if we want to love the things he loved, we need to cultivate (and guard) our hearts. How do we do that? First, we need to be aware what shapes the heart. One of the biggest influences is media, speaking broadly (television, movies, music, novels, etc.). It is important to see that the heart isn’t shaped so much by arguments and logic but by pictures and stories. Whatever the stories and pictures we spend time with present as good, desirable and normal, we will come to feel is good, desirable and normal. And whatever emotional responses these encourage will become stronger and more automatic in us.

We know the food we eat matters. We do not wonder at it if, after several days of doughnuts, pizza and soda, we don’t exactly feel vigorous. We need to remind ourselves that the food our hearts “eat” also matters. I close with some nutritional advice from Paul:

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. Philippians 4:8

John Milliken is a family minister with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.