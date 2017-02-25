Column: Marching into better nutrition

March is recognized as National Nutrition Month by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (www.eatright.org). As such, the organization focuses on educational and informational efforts to spread the word about making healthy and informed food choices, as well as healthy eating habits to support optimal well-being. While the Academy’s primary mission and focus is on healthy eating, the organization does not fail to recognize or advocate for living a physically active lifestyle.

When trying to assist individuals in developing and implementing healthy improvements to their lives, there’s a natural tendency to focus on the primary weakness in order to set an effective goal to overcome that weakness. However, taking a holistic approach and making efforts to emphasize the importance of balanced living while addressing the most significant risk factor is a more comprehensive and useful approach. Fortunately, in their efforts to campaign for healthy living during the month of March, this organization recognizes the need for balance in its key messages to the public.

1. “Create an eating style that includes a variety of your favorite, healthful foods.”

2. “Practice cooking more at home and experiment with healthier ingredients.”

3. “How much we eat is as important as what we eat. Eat and drink the right amount for you, as MyPlate encourages us to do.”

4. “Find activities that you enjoy and be physically active most days of the week.”

5. “Manage your weight or lower your health risks by consulting a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.”

If you’re looking for additional (and FREE) resources to help you and your family establish healthy habits, consider reviewing the plethora of tools available to accomplish that very goal.

In other words, you can’t out exercise a diet that is nutritionally deficient.

Dr. Erin Nitschke is a health and human performance educator, NSCA Certified Personal Trainer, and ACE Health Coach & Fitness Nutrition Specialist. To contact Erin please email erinmd03@gmail.com. Center Stage is written by friends of the Senior Center for the Sheridan Community. It is a collection of insights and stories related to living well at every age.