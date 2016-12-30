Column: Hope arises as new year approaches

I began writing this article on Christmas night! I had a few moments to myself away from my family as everyone began to settle for bed.

It was late but I reflected on the day. I thought about this past Christmas week. I reminisced the whole Christmas season and tried to come up with one word to capture it all. Then it hit me. It was there all along it just takes me a little longer than most.

As I gazed at our tree, deep in thought, I realized that the word I looked for to capture the season was right in front of me. Transformations! I think I enjoy Christmas so much because of the transformation it brings. Think about it with me if you would please?

During the Christmas season kindness seems to be unleashed. More laughter and hugs surround us. Each one’s generosity spreads like a chain reaction. Everything seems peaceful. Pictures of families embracing each other and smiling widely overtake Facebook. At least for a couple of days, hope seems to arise in our dreams and hearts. It’s almost a magical time.

Then I caught myself wondering why? I mean truly this day is like the other 364, right? Apart from getting a barrage of presents, what is so special about this week? What is the secret to the joy of the season? Or is there one? Suddenly, as if opening a beautifully wrapped gift, I saw it! The reason for the transformation was the same reason that we celebrate Christmas. Jesus!

Think about it! More than any other time of year Jesus seems to be everywhere! He is on mantles, in front rooms, in businesses. His name is mentioned in papers, cards, TV programs and on radio stations. In fact, as I finish writing this article, I am in a downtown business. It is two days after Christmas Day and Christmas music is playing as boldly as the seasonal lights on our houses. I am listening to a message about Jesus and I am reminded again of the reality that God has been among us throughout this month. He has been everywhere and he has transformed our hearts, our families, and our little community. Things were much different. Much better. Much more hopeful, peaceful and joyful.

And then I asked myself the question that I want to ask you. Why don’t we enjoy His presence in this way all year through? I found myself recognizing again that Jesus is Emmanuel, which means “God is with us.” Friends, God doesn’t leave us when our family leaves. He doesn’t get placed in a box and packed away until next season. He is not stored in the attic until needed again, nor can He be exchanged for another that seems to “fit” us better! No, God is with us throughout the year. He is near to us daily! He doesn’t come and go with the season!

But wait, If He is with us year round, then why don’t we experience these transformations all year through? Simply put, I believe it is because we fail to recognize Him and welcome His presence. During the month of December, more than any other time of year, we seem to welcome Jesus to our world again! And He changes us. When we welcome Jesus into our lives daily, he transforms us. He transforms our world!

As we enter this new year, let me challenge you, along with myself, to live with a greater awareness of His presence among us! As we allow His presence to transform us, we will become new in our hearts, in our thinking and in our living.

Happy New Year!

“Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creature; the old things passed away; behold, new things have come.” 2 Corinthians 5:17 NASB

Scott Lee is a pastor with the Bethesda Worship Center.