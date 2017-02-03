Column: Following in my father’s footsteps

My father loved to cut wood. He died of an aneurysm while cutting up a walnut tree that had fallen at the edge of the forest on my parents’ rural property in southern Ohio. He couldn’t have chosen a better ending. I must have learned the pleasure of wood cutting from him.

I never cut live wood; only what is already on the ground or standing dead trees. I enjoy figuring just where to notch and cut so that a standing tree will fall exactly where I want it to. It’s a pleasure to cut it, haul it, split it and stack it.

Splitting a log is another task that takes some figuring. Where do I have to hit it with the ax so that the split will avoid any knots? Are there already some fractures caused by drying that I can follow? How hard do I have to hit it to split without wasting energy? There is pleasure in the sound of the crack on those rare occasions when I strike it perfectly.

Every log is unique in so many ways. Every kind of wood has a different color, texture and smell. Sometimes the wood grain exposed by splitting is so lovely that I save it for potential use in making some wood project. I have often just set a log aside to admire for months before I burn it in the fireplace. As I move the split logs from the woodpile to the fireplace I remember each one; the tree it came from and the relationship I had with it. Wood, I think, embodies the image of God just as people do. All created things reveal the image of their creator.

I have no problem burning a log with which I have developed such a personal bond. Fire is a great metaphor for God’s ever-presence. Fire is one way to let that divine image out of the wood. God moved before the people during the Exodus as a pillar of fire. We light candles on the altar during worship to remind us that God goes before us. Fire gives light and warmth.

There is something very communal about building a fire. One log alone will not burn, but the shared heat of several logs snuggled together will keep them all burning. Small kindling is required to get the fire going but it is soon spent from giving off tall flames. It kindles the larger logs that burn long and hot. Similarly it is the small people in a democracy that fuel the efforts of the officials.

The burning log in my fireplace is reduced to ashes. The energy that has been stored in that log is released into the room as heat. Surely it dissipates but it cannot expire. Matter and energy can never be destroyed. That log that came from a tree that came from a seed that came from an eternal cycle of life and death that came from God returns to God in the fire. (“Dust to dust; ashes to ashes.”)

I could write a parallel story about the eternal cycle of water or stone or people. Everything and everyone is a metaphor for God. Every created thing is unique; it comes from God and returns to God. Every time I cut wood I sense my father and I are sharing something divine.

Bob Miller represents First Congregational Church and United Church of Christ.