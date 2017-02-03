Column: Disney, dreams and a remembered childhood

Most millennials grew up with Disney, and I was no different. I’ve seen many Disney movies and I even had “The Little Mermaid” sheets, blankets and window curtains.

I know that Disney is not immune from criticism. Some say the movies are historically inaccurate, the portrayals of heroic characters are unrealistic (too thin, inevitably beautiful, etc.), while those who are evil are inevitably ugly. The company and its films have even been accused of portraying racial stereotypes.

Others cannot shine enough praise on Disney. They cite the movies and the company as the “masters of magic.” Disney can spark imagination and instill excitement. Many of the stories are timeless and include stories to which even adults can relate.

While both sides likely have valid points to make, I recall only fond memories of my Disney-filled childhood. I recall feeling empowered by female characters willing to stand up and demand more. I recall feeling inspired by characters to reach higher and work harder to achieve whatever dream I had in mind at the time.

I laughed, a lot. I sang every song and recalled most of the lines. Even now, there are some Disney movies that I could recite word for word.

Now, one of my favorite movies is getting a remake. “Beauty and the Beast” will soon come out in theaters as a live-action, rather than animated film. Emma Watson stars as Belle and I couldn’t think of a better fit for the role.

Of all the characters I related to most as a child, Belle neared the top of the list. Nose in a book, protective of her family and as the song goes, “that girl that’s strange, no question.”

Ha! I know many people who have felt strange and unsure of themselves. It’s easy to label them — nerds, geeks, etc.

I also understood Belle’s desire to seek a “bigger” life. She sought adventure — primarily through reading about it in books. Then, she found it in the most unexpected way.

I grew up in what I thought at the time was a small town and sought a different setting. I thought I’d be a city girl. I was, in fact, convinced.

But, after living on the outskirts of Chicago to attend Northwestern University, I applied for jobs in small towns across the country and ended up here in Sheridan — a true small town.

Adventure ensued. And, adventure continues.

It’s funny the things you learn about yourself when faced with true adventure. Self discovery and adventure, if you pay attention, are ready themes in Disney stories.

Daring sword fights, Arabian nights, cross-country flights in a house attached to balloons, are all accompanied by at least one individual learning something new about himself or herself.

Love Disney or hate it, they have some marketing geniuses. Remaking “Beauty and the Beast” will likely have millennials (at least millennial women) in movie theaters in March singing along to all of their favorite songs.

After all, “You don’t have time to be timid. You must be bold, daring,” according to the talking candlestick Lumiere.