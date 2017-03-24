Column: Brucellosis monitoring in the Bighorn Mountains

In 2012, during routine disease monitoring of hunter harvested animals, a blood sample from an elk harvested in Hunt Area 40 on the west side of the Bighorn Mountains tested seropositive for brucellosis. Brucellosis, a disease caused by the bacteria Brucella abortus, is known to be common in elk in the greater Yellowstone area. This was the first time brucellosis was documented in the Bighorn Mountains.

In response to that initial seropositive elk, the Game and Fish Department initiated an Enhanced Brucellosis Surveillance effort in the Bighorn Mountains. Since 2011, Game and Fish has tested over 2,300 blood samples from hunter harvested elk in the Bighorn Mountains for brucellosis. Nine of those elk have tested seropositive, all on the west side of the Bighorns. Currently, hunter-harvested elk from Hunt Areas 39, 40, 41 and 49 have tested seropositive. “Animals that test seropositive for brucellosis do not necessarily carry the disease but they have been exposed to the bacteria at some time in their life, and have developed antibodies to the bacteria,” said Eric Maichak, Bighorn Basin Brucellosis Habitat Biologist.

Although prevalence remains very low, the consistent finding of seropositive elk in the Bighorn Mountains over several years is a concern to both wildlife and livestock managers, and warrants continued surveillance. To better understand the ecology of elk and the potential spread of brucellosis in the Bighorn Mountains, the Game and Fish Department, in conjunction with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, initiated a study in 2015 to track elk movements.

During February 2016, the Game and Fish Department captured and collared 57 elk, of which 50 were in the Bighorn Mountains and seven were along the lower Greybull River. Capture crews in a helicopter used a modified gun to shoot a large net over an individual elk. The capture crew then landed the helicopter nearby, secured the elk, took a blood sample, placed an ear tag and fitted a GPS tracking collar before releasing the elk. This all takes about five minutes per elk.

During February 2017, 52 additional elk were captured and collared using the same procedures. Forty-eight of the elk were in the Bighorn Mountains and four of the elk were along the lower Greybull River. Each collar will take multiple locations each day and transmit that information that can then be downloaded so managers can track elk locations and movements.

“This year, captures occurred in the northern Bighorn Mountains and lower Greybull River to replace collars lost to mortality or failure, and to maintain consistent sample sizes. Elk were also captured in the southern Bighorn Mountains to address the recent hunter-harvest of a seropositive bull elk in Hunt Area 49 during the 2016 hunting season.” said Maichak.

The Game and Fish Department will capture elk one more time, in February 2018. Collars can last up to six years so we could continue to receive location data until 2024.

Hunters have played a key role in brucellosis surveillance efforts by voluntarily collecting blood samples from harvested elk. “Elk hunters have been very supportive of our sampling efforts. Game and Fish sincerely thanks all hunters who submitted blood samples. These samples are invaluable in helping Game and Fish, managers, and researchers monitor brucellosis,” Maichak said. Collecting blood and tissue samples from hunter harvested elk will continue for the foreseeable future.

Tim Thomas is a wildlife biologist with the Sheridan office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.