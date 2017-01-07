Column: Are you ready?

On Tuesday, the 64th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2017 session.

A lot is on the line. Budget issues have been discussed alongside voting rights for convicted felons, the transfer of federal public lands to the state and license plates sporting images of Yellowstone National Park. From what seems like a big deal to bills that may sound like small potatoes, the legislative session promises to be full of items that will affect Wyoming residents.

Are you ready?

If you are, you already know how to reach out to legislators during the session, listen in on hearings and submit comments for consideration.

Just in case you aren’t sure how to do those things, though, here’s some quick information.

Contacting a legislator

Legislators can be contacted by email using their firstname.lastname@wyoleg.gov. For example, Sen. Bruce Burns’ email address is bruce.burns@wyoleg.gov.

You can also call the Senate receptionist at 307-777-7711 to leave messages for senators or the House receptionist at 307-777-7852 to leave representatives messages.

You can also call in to a telephone hotline to express support for or against legislation being discussed. That phone number is 1-866-996-8683.

There’s an online version, too. You can find it at www.wyoleg.gov.

Learning about legislation

Maybe you’ve heard (undoubtedly on Facebook or some other social media site) that the legislators want to sell your favorite Wyoming made product to aliens on Mars. Before you start hounding your legislators on the pros and cons of the issue, check the facts.

The Wyoming Legislature’s website lists every bill, its basic information and its status along with who has sponsored it and who has voted for or against it.

See www.wyoleg.gov for all of your questions regarding state statutes, session laws, calendars of meetings, contact information, meeting agendas and more.

Listen in

Can’t get enough of government happenings via CSPAN? That’s OK, the Wyoming Legislature has you covered. You can listen in to live broadcasts of proceedings in both the House and the Senate. There are also archives of audio recordings in case you missed something.

In addition, audio will be available for the Joint Appropriations Committee hearings.

If you hear something you like, or don’t like, see above on how to let your legislators know.

Read more

Finally, check your local newspaper for news on what’s happening at the legislative session. The Sheridan Press will provide coverage, but will also publish articles from the Associated Press and other publications as available for our readers. Stay up to speed with everything going on — whether you know it or not, the Legislature’s actions will affect you.