Colorectal cancer may have no symptoms

SHERIDAN — In January 2011, Dana Townsend was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, at the age of 48. She had colon resection surgery in Arizona and then completed a grueling 12 rounds of chemotherapy treatment.

She said she had family support, but no one to talk with about her type of cancer. Post-treatment, she researched her type of cancer and decided to help others as the mentor and support-giver she didn’t have through her own battle.

Townsend and her daughter, Amy Herring, started a foundation called Dana’s Hope. With a few friends on board, they organized an annual “fun-raiser” called the Bottoms Up Bash.

Dana’s Hope strives to meet two main goals — raise awareness in hopes of saving lives and any additional monies raised will go to help others with colon cancer locally, Townsend said. Last year Dana’s Hope was able to help a couple of local women with some expenses.

According to the American Cancer Society, Wyoming has the lowest screening rate in the nation for colorectal cancer. It is very common for people to develop polyps; 45 percent of all Wyoming residents over age 50 have colon polyps that can turn into cancer over time.

The term colorectal is a combination of cancers of the colon and rectum, since they are all in the same area, American Cancer Society Health Systems Manager Jana Gurkin said.

Both men and women should be screened starting at age 50. If there is any immediate family history, talk to a physician to see if screening needs to start earlier. Many people think they don’t need to be screened because they don’t have any symptoms.

Colorectal cancer is dangerous because many cases have no symptoms at all or symptoms don’t show up until the cancer is very advanced, Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Coordinator Kim Nelson said. The earliest symptoms could be something very minor that you wouldn’t even notice, such as a tiny amount of blood in your stool, Gurkin added. Because there are not always symptoms, getting checked provides a better chance of catching cancer early.

“First and foremost, do not fear getting your colonoscopy,” Townsend said. “It is noninvasive and a simple procedure and there are no side effects that you ever feel. During your colonoscopy they will remove any polyps found that may be non-cancerous, pre-cancerous or even cancerous. At any stage, removing the polyps is the first step to saving your life. This is a very preventable, treatable and beatable cancer if caught early.”

Many people find colonoscopies daunting due to the preparation beforehand, Gurkin said. For people who have average risk, home stool tests are a good option. The ACS encourages people to do whatever test is right for them, because “the best test is the one that gets done.”

Fecal Immunochemical Testing is an annual stool test that detects hidden blood in stool that could be from colon polyps or early stage cancer, Nelson said. The FIT kit comes with directions and postage.

Welch Cancer Center Office Coordinator Renea Parker said the Welch Cancer Center has partnerships with the YMCA, the Billings Clinic and the American Cancer Society to provide many local support programs.

“Absorb any and all support that people are willing to offer,” Townsend said. “Take care of yourself first and let others help. Reach out to someone who may be offering support in terms of having been through the treatments. This is where Dana’s Hope is open to offering that kind of support.”

The YMCA LIVESTRONG Program is an exercise program individualized for cancer patients that promotes camaraderie through exercise. It is one resource available.

The Welch Cancer Center, partnering with the Billings Clinic through video conferencing, runs a six-week “Partners in Survivorship” general cancer support group every Monday evening at the Sheridan Senior Center. The program is offered twice a year.

The Welch Cancer Center offers The American Cancer Society’s “Look Good Feel Better” program every three months, to assist with makeup ideas and wigs for cancer patients.

The American Cancer Society offers 24-7 information and support through its website cancer.org and by calling 800-227-2345.

“Do your best to keep a positive attitude, it will be your very best ally in your journey, which may be the bumpiest ride you will ever endure,” Townsend said. “Know that it will be history someday and hopefully you will have discovered a new appreciation for life and realize there were many positive ‘things’ that came from this journey.”